Cube Entertainment *Denies* BTOB's Sungjae Is Dating An Influencer

Cube Entertainment is setting the record straight about BTOB's Sungjae's dating rumor.

ICYDK, Sungjae was speculated to be in a relationship with a social media influencer after she posted a video of herself playing indoor golf while a man's voice can be heard in the background. Netizens quickly claimed that the voice belongs to Sungjae.

Further fueling the dating rumor is the BTOB member's recent Instagram photo taken at an indoor golf facility. Eagle-eyed fans also pointed out that Sungjae and the influencer have very *similar* phone cases.

In response, Sungjae's agency Cube Entertainment clarified that the two are just acquaintances.

"The dating rumors are not true. It was just two acquaintances playing golf together. After the dating rumors surfaced, many private messages were sent to the influencer asking about the truth. That is why she made her Instagram private," a representative from the agency said in a statement.

Sungjae is a member of the K-pop boy group BTOB. They finally returned as a full group and released their comeback album Be Together earlier this year following Sungjae's military discharge. Sungjae is also set to make his acting comeback alongside Jung Chae Yeon and Yeonwoo in the upcoming K-drama Golden Spoon.

