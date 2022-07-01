Calling All ARMYs: BTS' J-Hope *Just* Dropped The MV For His Pre-Release Single 'MORE'

BTS' J-Hope's new music just dropped and we are crying!

On July 1, J-Hope revealed the music video for his highly-anticipated pre-release single "MORE." The track is included in the idol's upcoming solo album Jack in the Box.

"J-Hope's unique rhythmic flow and shouting rap delivery manifest his flame-like aspirations and pure passion to escape the box and show the world what more he can offer. It acts as one of the key anchors conveying the core message that penetrates the whole album," Big Hit Music shared in a statement.

The music video, which already has 10 million views as of the time of writing, is said to have been produced to highlight J-Hope's different sides and charms.

The agency added, "The rooms behind the doors in a hallway each represent different sides of J-Hope. Moving between the rooms, he shows off his various charms."

ICYDK, J-Hope's upcoming digital album is the first album release of a BTS member since the group announced that they will be focusing more on their solo activities.

The rest of the tracks will be available on digital music services on July 15, Friday, and via WeVerse albums on July 29, Friday.

J-Hope is also set to headline the Chicago music festival Lollapalooza on July 31, making him the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage of a major U.S. music festival.