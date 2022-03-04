Wow, BTS' Jungkook Graduates From University With A President's Award

K-pop superstar Jungkook is officialy a university graduate!

BTS' *golden maknae* just graduated from South Korea's Global Cyber University with a very prestigious award.

He earned his bachelor's degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment and received the President's Award, the highest award given during the graduation ceremony held on March 1, Tuesday.

Jungkook wasn't able to attend the ceremony in person but he did deliver his acceptance speech via a video message, saying, "Thank you for this great award. I’ll do my best to become a good role model for junior students."

"Learning something is always a very exciting experience. I hope we all cherish this precious moment and put our sincere efforts for our dreams," he added as a message to his fellow graduates.

The 24-year-old idol also gave a special shoutout to ARMYs and shared his future plans: "I'll try my best to make more beautiful music and performances for our beloved fans."

ICYDK, the Global Cyber University is popularly known as the "BTS University" as six of the group's members (except Jin) received their undergraduate degree from the same school.

Congratulations again, Jungkook!