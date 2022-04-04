So Cute! BTS' V Had A *~Flirty Moment*~ With Olivia Rodrigo At The 2022 Grammys

Amidst all the iconic looks and performances served by the music industry’s brightest stars, one adorable moment took the cake as the most talked about during this year’s Grammy Awards. ICYMI, it’s the ~*sweet interaction*~ between K-pop superstar V of BTS and Filipina-American hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo.

And before any of you guys react about an off-screen romance between the two, it’s worth mentioning that the act was all part of the live performance of Butter, the recent smash hit of the famed Korean boy band. The memorable number started off with V leaning forward and whispering something to Olivia, who is seated beside him. She gasped at whatever ~revelation*~ he said. Additionally, the two also posed for a photo together. So cute!

As expected, the interaction broke the internet almost instantly, sending thousands of ARMY fans (a.k.a. BTS supporters) into a frenzy. The keywords “Taehyung and Olivia” as well as “YOU BETRAYED ME,” a line from the pop singer’s hit song Traitor, skyrocketed into top Twitter trends.

One quick stroll and you'll be met with a plethora of ~entertaining~ reactions from Twitter stans. Case in point: Using a Maris Racal meme, one Twitter user captioned, “Taehyung and Olivia (sad face). But you remember Olivia is half-blooded Filipina (hopeful look).” LOL!

Another fan pointed out that Olivia “won in life.” She definitely did—especially since she also took home a shiny Grammy trophy for Best New Artist tonight. Congrats, Olivia!

Meanwhile, another Twitter user was ~curious~ about what caused Olivia's surprised facial reaction. We NEED to know the details, too!

Overall, what a fun night for both the stars and their fans. What do you guys think about BTS’ performance at the 2022 Grammys? Share your thoughts with us!