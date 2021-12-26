BTS' RM And Jin Test Positive For COVID-19

It's a sad day for ARMY as BTS' RM and Jin have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to BTS' agency Big Hit, the two members were diagnosed with the virus on the evening of Christmas Day, December 25.

In a statement, Big Hit shared that RM had arrived in South Korea on December 17 following his official vacation in the US. He initially tested negative before going into the mandatory quarantine in his home. But before he was about to end his self-isolation, he tested positive for COVID-19. He has reportedly not exhibited any symptoms.

Jin, meanwhile, arrived in South Korea earlier, on December 6. Similarly, he also tested negative before going into quarantine. But in his case, he tested negative before he was released, only to experience flu-like symptoms such as light fever on the afternoon of December 25.

RM and Jin aren't the only BTS members to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Earlier, Suga was also announced to have tested positive for the virus on December 24. All three have already been fully vaccinated and were not in contact with each other before they flew home to South Korea. They are all currently receiving treatment at home.

"Our company will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of RM and Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists," said Big Hit in its statement. "We will continue to cooperate fully with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities."

Get well soon, Suga, RM, and Jin!