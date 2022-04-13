Omo, BTS' V *Notices* Isabel Oli's Instagram Story

Isabel Oli is one lucky ARMY!

Her recent Instagram story update got the attention of K-pop superstar V of the popular boy group BTS. V viewed the actress' IG story which read, "Sometimes we worry so much that we don’t stop and realize, God’s got it!”



Isabel took to Instagram to share her excitement over the *interaction* with her idol.

"Oh my God!!! Am I dreaming???????!!!!! Thank you V!" she captioned her post.

This isn't the first time Isabel declared her love for the K-pop boy group. In December 2021, the actress shared her ~fangirl~ moment with her IG followers as she tuned in to the online live stream of BTS' Permission To Dance Concert at the SoFi Stadium in California, USA.

The BTS members are currently gearing for their back-to-back Permission To Dance On Stage concert shows in Las Vegas happening on April 15 and 16. The last day of the concert on April 16 can be streamed online and tickets are available at the WeVerse shop.