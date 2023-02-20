Carla Abellana Has Filed A Protection Order Against Her Ex-Husband Tom Rodriguez

Less than a year after Tom Rodriguez confirmed his divorce from Carla Abellana, the actress revealed that she has filed an application for a protection order against her ex-husband. ICYDK, a “protection order” is granted for the purpose of “preventing further acts of violence against a woman or her child," as stated under the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.

While Carla did not disclose additional information about the protection order, her lawyer, Atty. Peter Sanchez, clarified that the two are still *allowed* to be on the same premises. “It's actually for her to invoke protection,” he says during Carla's guesting on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.

“If they are in the same building, the same locality, if she doesn't feel threatened or in any manner uncomfortable, she can opt not to. But once she feels, 'I don't like this feeling anymore,' she can request the other party to leave in accordance with the orders of the court."

When asked if she has forgiven Tom, however, the actress answered: “Yes, I have. Wala man po sa itsura, but I have. Yung galit, wala na po, ang hirap po magbitbit ng galit.”

The two were together for seven years before they tied the knot in October 2021.

