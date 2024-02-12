Carla Abellana Reacts To *Criticisms* Of Her Pre-Loved Items On IG

ICYMI, Carla Abellana has been ~*talk of the social media town*~ recently, drawing flak for her pre-loved items on Instagram.

"Letting go of more items from my closet! And I LOWERED the prices of every item," the actress announced in an IG post on her account @carlaangeline_closet. ICYDK, she created the acc last year, a space full of pre-loved shoes and bags, most of which are from designer brands, including Hermes, Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin, and more. (P.S. If you're a size six or seven when it comes to shoes, you're in luck!)

ICYDK, Carla Abellana Is *Selling* Her Pre-Loved Items Online

However, things took a turn when netizens criticized Carla for the signs of wear and tear in in the items, with some questioning the quality and prices of the items in her catalog. One commenter wrote, “[Nakakahiya naman] po. [Ngayon] lang [ako] nakakita nang artistang naka preloved benta kaso abused lahat nang gamit. Halatang hindi marunong mag alaga nang mga gamit na branded like [other] artista.”

Carla Abellana Responds To Bashers Of Her Pre-Loved Items

In an interview at 24 Oras, the actress cleared the air on the issue. “Hindi ‘yun totoo, grabe kayo!” she said, explaining that the prices of her items depends on the quality. “I would sell something na much less naman than how much I got it for ‘diba, lalo na dahil ‘yung condition niya depende din doon.”

She added, “Well, choice naman nila ‘yun, of course, if they are interested, if they want to buy it or not.”

Seemingly unfazed by the issue, she also announced on her shop's Insta page that she'll be continuously selling her items. "I'll be selling and posting more," she wrote.

