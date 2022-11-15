Meet The Cast Of The Upcoming Gen Z Series, ‘Teen Clash’

The wait is over, Wattpad fans! The hit web novel Teen Clash will *officially* be adapted into a series to be broadcasted on iWantTFC in 2023. In August this year, singer-songwriter Jayda Avanzado took to Instagram to share the amazing news that she was offered the lead role, alongside Dead Kids’ Markus Paterson and Pinoy Big Brother’s Aljon Mendoza.

Curious to know who will be playing your favorite characters in the series? Ahead, the full cast of the much-awaited Teen Clash TV series.

Meet The Cast Of Teen Clash TV Series

Jayda Avanzado as Zoe

Markus Paterson as Jude

Aljon Mendoza as Ice

Andi Abaya as Mandy

Kobie Brown as Josh

Fana as Sab

Bianca de Vera as Yannie

Ralph Malibunas as Ken

Zach Castañeda as Xander

Luke Alford as Lloyd

Gail Banawis as Ayumi

With over 173 million reads on Wattpad, Teen Clash is surely one of this generation’s most highly anticipated adaptations. We can’t wait!

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.