Catriona Gray Reunites With Her Dad In Australia: 'Papa Bear is finally home'

Catriona Gray is back in Australia and she's super thankful to be together with her parents again.

The Miss Universe 2018 titleholder took to IG to share how happy she is to reunite with her dad Ian Gray, who appears to have recovered from a medical condition.

"Finally reunited with Daddy," Catriona wrote in her post, which featured a photo of their hands clasped together. "I can't even express how grateful I am to God and my family and friends who were praying alongside my family and [me] these last two weeks. Prayer is so powerful; my family's story is a testament to that. It was one of the scariest times, but we're out of the woods now. My dad is the strongest person I know, my real-life hero. Love you, Papa."

In a separate post, Catriona shared the happy news that her dad is finally out of the hospital. The family has been enjoying some quality bonding time back home.

"Papa Bear is finally back home," Catriona wrote. "Thank you, God."

So happy for the Gray family!

