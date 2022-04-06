Catriona Gray Opens Up About Why She And Sam Milby Prefer To Keep Their Relationship *Private*

Catriona Gray does things her own way. The Miss Universe 2018 titleholder has been outspoken about body positivity, being compared to fellow beauty queens, and her countless advocacies, but one thing she has been intentionally keeping mum about is her love life—and she has a very good reason behind it.

In a recent chat with Cosmopolitan Philippines, Catriona opened up about why we rarely see snippets of her relationship with fellow celebrity Sam Milby. “I think it’s definitely a conscious decision, an intentional decision to keep our relationship private. Because we don’t want it to be a public consumable.”

“Other couples who take that choice or take that path— all the power to them. But just as individuals, we chose not to go about it that way,” she continues, noting how keeping their relationship away from the spotlight has made it easier for both of them to nurture their love for each other.

Part of their motivation for keeping their romantic life private is allowing her and Sam “to have the kind of relationship [they] have now,” and she claims that she wouldn’t trade it for anything. “I don’t think we’re gonna change it going forward,” she notes.

Catriona and Sam first went Instagram official last May 2020. Three months after, Sam confessed that he thinks Cat is “the one” for him, albeit their 10-age difference. “Ako, I’m 36. She's 26, and kaka-start pa lang ng career niya. It’s early, but I do believe she is the one.”

