Celebs Are Mourning The Death Of Singer-Songwriter Keith Martin

Sad news. Singer and composer Keith Martin has passed away. He was 55 years old.

According to reports, Keith was found lifeless in his condo in Quezon City on March 25.

Based on the investigation, neighbors had apparently brought to the property manager's attention that there was a foul smell on the sixth floor. It is believed that Keith had already been dead for a week before his body was found.

Celebs have been taking to social media to mourn the loss of the hitmaker, best known for his song "Because Of You."

"In shock and in disbelief.." wrote singer Kyla in a tweet. "You will be missed, Keith Martin.. Thank you for the inspiration. You will leave a legacy of great music that is timeless and will always be remembered.."

"Damn…this news is shocking," wrote singer-songwriter Kris Lawrence in a Facebook post. Gone too soon, Keith Eric Martin. You will be missed, brotha. Your music will live in our hearts forever."

Sexy singer-actress Sheree, meanwhile, who says she was a close friend of Keith, couldn't believe the news.

"This is so sad," she wrote in a Facebook post. "RIP Keith Eric Martin, I cannot believe this... We were just so happy singing and laughing."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Keith and his family at this time.