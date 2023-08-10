Carlo Aquino Admits Talking About Starting A *Family* With Charlie Dizon

In the world of showbiz, relationships are often under the *scrutiny* of the public eye, and such was the case for Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon, whose relationship began amid controversy and speculation. As time passed, however, the couple's bond has grown stronger, and it seems like they're taking a *serious* turn.

Case in point: Just last month, the actress put an end to the rumor mill when she confirmed their relationship.

“Opo, boyfriend ko po,” she revealed during a TV guesting. “Magka-work kami a long time ago. So ‘dun lang kami naging friends. After that, hindi na talaga kami nakakapag-usap. Tapos last year, nag-U.S. Tour ‘yung Star Magic, so doon kami mas nagkakilala.”

Instagram/jose_liwanag

In a recent press conference, Carlo candidly admitted that he plans to have a future with Charlie, even discussing the possibility of starting a *family* together.

“Pinag-uusapan namin yung future together, na magkasama kami, magkaka-pamilya,” he says. “Kasi bakit pa kami umabot sa ganito, diba? Kahit sino naman yun ang goal kaya ka nakikipag-relasyon, para may makasama ka.”

When asked if she ever felt ~*scared*~ in the relationship, Charlie confidently answers: “Hindi po. Actually, nung nagsimula pa lang to lahat sa aming dalawa, nakalatag na kaagad yun. Nakalatag na agad na, e-enter ako ng relationship pero gusto ko yung serious talaga,” she says.

“From the start, alam na namin kaagad na dapat seryoso to.”