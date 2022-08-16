Cherie Gil's Daughter Reacts To Criticism For Partying After Her Mom's Death: 'It is not my job to show you [I am grieving]'

Cherie Gil's daughter, Bianca Rogoff, had something to say to a netizen recently.

The singer-songwriter and actress took to IG Stories to speak up after she received criticism for being seen partying just days following her mother's death. Cherie passed away on August 5 at the age of 59 after suffering from a rare form of endometrial cancer. Bianca is Cherie's daughter with her husband, Rony Rogoff.

A netizen messaged her, "Your mom just passed away, and [you're] in a party now?"

Bianca shared a screenshot of her response to the netizen, along with the caption, "I will not be answering or justifying all the messages in my inbox so please consider this an overall statement for now."

Here's Bianca's message:

"Absolutely. Life is sacred and should be valued and honored, and most importantly, lived. And if you knew her, she'd be the first one to tell anyone to live their life adventurously and joyfully."

"I am grieving and that is similarly sacred—but it is not my job to show you that," she added. "I love my mother and I am allowed to grieve as publicly or as privately as I wish. I am not here to perform for those who chose to follow me."

"If you'd like to unfollow, please feel free. I will keep enjoying the life my mother gave and granted me."

