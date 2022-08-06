Cherie Gil Has Passed Away

It's a sad time for the Philippine showbiz industry with the news of Cherie Gil's death. She was 59.

On August 5, Friday, Sid Lucero—who happens to be Cherie's nephew—confirmed with GMA's Lhar Santiago that the actress had passed away.

In an IG post, Sid shared a touching photo of his aunt who appeared to be choosing what to order at a restaurant.

"I love you ;) big hug :) #bugluv," Sid wrote.

Based on Cherie's most recent Facebook posts, it appears she was seeking treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in the US. On July 15, she wrote, "Nurses and doctors in Memorial Sloan Kettering are the kindest and the best!!!!!"

Cherie has starred in more than a hundred TV shows, movies, and theater plays combined. She is best known for her antagonist role Lavinia Arguelles in the film Bituing Walang Ningning, with Sharon Cuneta as Dorina Pineda. Her line, "You're nothing but a second-rate, trying hard, copycat" line will forever be etched in Pinoys' hearts.

It was in February 2022 when Cherie, sporting a shaved head, revealed in an interview that she had moved to New York City.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Cherie and her family at this time.

