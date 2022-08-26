Chie Filomeno Pens A Heartbreaking Goodbye As Her Dog Crosses Over The Rainbow Bridge

Chie Filomeno penned a heartbreaking Instagram post where she said goodbye to her Golden Retriever, Matty, who passed away on August 26.

Chie, who shared a slideshow of photos of her favorite moments with her dog, began her post by writing, "I didn't know angels came with four paws 'till I met you, Mattyboo. Thank you for completing our home and thank you for completing me."

The former GirlTrends member wrote about how her dog would be there to comfort her in times of distress and how she'll miss playing games with him. She wrote. "Si Matty, kahit hindi ako umiyak, alam niya kapag malungkot ako at alam niya paano ako pasayahin kahit matampuhin siya kasi madalas ako wala sa bahay but he still never fails to put a smile on my face. Wala ng mangungulit at uutusan ako kunin yung bola niya."

Chie, who just celebrated her 26th birthday on August 16, added, "You're so strong, Matty, inantay mo pa din birthday ko. Grabe, no words can describe how painful it is to lose you but I know you're no longer in pain now. Mahal na mahal kita, Matmat. Run free."

Apart from Chie's heartbreaking Instagram post, the actress also shared a series of Instagram Stories where she shared her favorite memories with Matty–including her dog playing, Chie drawing fake eyebrows on Matty's face, and even a video of them dancing together.

