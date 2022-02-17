Netizens Think Chie Filomeno's 'Ruining Your Reputation' Tweet Was About Dawn Chang

Chie Filomeno recently tweeted something that netizens believe was directed toward her former GirlTrends co-member, Dawn Chang.

On Thursday, the actress took to Twitter to express her dismay about someone.

"Funny how you’re so mad someone is ruining your reputation, yet that’s what you’ve been doing to me for the longest time," Chie wrote in her tweet.

Netizens believe that Chie was actually referring to Dawn, whom she's had a sour relationship with for a few years now. Dawn's lawyers recently demanded a public apology from veteran showbiz talk show host Cristy Fermin, who previously alleged that Dawn flirts with bosses to get jobs.

ICYDK, GirlTrends went viral in August 2019 after an unsynchronized performance on It's Showtime! At the time, Dawn had already left the group.

While guesting as a judge on the noontime show, Dawn remarked to one of the participating groups, "Hindi tayo puwedeng puro awra. I can see the technique is there. Gustung-gusto ko ‘yon, kasi ang pagsasayaw, hindi lang puro hataw. Kailangan may technique. Hindi tayo puwedeng puro awra.”

It's Showtime! host Vice Ganda joked, "GirlTrends, pinariringgan kayo."

When asked to react to Dawn's comment, Chie, later on, responded, "I think baka naman talaga para sa mga contestants 'yon. Pero kung sa amin, I just want to say kasi naging part din siya ng group namin. The way she talks is parang 'di siya naging part ng isang grupo."

Chie also revealed she and Dawn are not on speaking terms. She said she was not open to a potential reconciliation with her.