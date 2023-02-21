Coco Martin Reveals He Became A *TNT* In Canada For Almost A Year

Coco Martin has been in the industry for more than two decades now, and he’s undeniably one of the most successful actors today. Just like his colleagues, however, he also had to go through his fair share of struggles. Case in point: the FPJ’s Batang Quiapo star revealed that he once became a *TNT* in Canada when he was starting out in showbiz.

It all started when Coco landed the lead role in the 2005 indie film Masahista, where he got the opportunity to fly to Switzerland for the 58th Locarno International Film Festival.

“Kauna-unahang festival na nilabanan namin, nanalo agad kami. Doon pa lang nagpapaalam na ako sa producer ko, sa direktor ko, kay Brillante Mendoza, na hindi ako sasama pabalik,” he shares in a recent interview, which he also briefly mentioned in an episode of Cosmo Confessions with Jodi Sta. Maria.

“Kasi nga hindi naman talaga pag-aartista ang gusto ko eh, gusto ko mag-TNT. Gusto ko magtrabaho sa abroad.”

While his producers managed to convince him to fly back home from Switzerland, the actor didn’t give up on his dream of working abroad.

“Noong may laban kami sa Vancouver, sabi ko ‘sama ulit ako ah.’ [Nagpakuha lang ako ng visa], kasi ayaw nila ako payagan eh,” he reveals. “Nung nakuha ko na yung visa ko, hindi nila alam may kinausap na akong mga kamag-anak ko sa Alberta, Canada. Paglipad nila sa Vancouver, lumipad ako sa Alberta. Ginamit ko yung visa ko. Nakadalawang pelikula na ako noon, tapos ang sabi ko sa sarili ko hindi ako para [sa showbiz].”

Instagram/cocomartin_ph

After working as a janitor in Canada for nine months, Coco went back to the Philippines and decided to continue acting, establishing a successful career that was built on his hard work and perseverance.

“Praktikal po siguro ako. Kahit ngayon po, kaya ako ganito ka-pursigido, talagang sinisipagan ko kasi alam kong matatapos to,” he says. “Para kapag dumating yung time na yun, alam ko nung time ko, binigay ko yung best ko. Hindi ako nagtamad-tamaran, hindi ko pinalampas ang mga pagkakataon.”

You deserve your success, Primetime King!

