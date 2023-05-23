OMG, Coco Martin And Julia Montes Just Confirmed Their 12-Year Relationship

This is not a drill, you guys: Coco Martin and Julia Montes confirmed their relationship, albeit in a subtle way. This isn’t actually brand new info (the pair has been rumored to be dating for about 12 years now), but the gesture is still news to many, especially for those who have long waited for the couple to go public with their real score.

It all started when Coco was teased by entertainment reporter MJ Felipe about his feelings for Julia at the watch party of the upcoming series Unbreak My Heart, which both stars attended. “Yung pagmamahal mo kay Julia?” he asked. To which, the Ang Probinsyano actor answered with a smile: “Alam niya na yun!”

Prompted to elaborate, Coco had a very subtle explanation on why they like to keep things low-key for more than a decade now. “Basta kami, hindi naman na kaming mga bata. Kung ano ‘yung nakikita at iniisip ng mga tao, ‘yun na ‘yun. Mas masarap ‘yung pakiramdam na pribado ang buhay namin, tahimik. Walang mga issue. Ito, masaya kami,” he shared.

“Napakasarap ng pakiramdam namin dahil 12 years na kaming magkasama, pero pareho pa rin tulad ng dati. Nilu-look forward namin kapag may project na magkasama kami and then kapag may pagkakataon, nakakalabas kami, nakikita kami ng mga tao pero name-maintain namin ang privacy sa buhay namin,” he added.

Julia echoed her beau’s sentiments, alluding their relationship’s strong status to their faith. “Kung ano ‘yung position namin ngayon, sobrang blessed lang talaga kami. And never nawala sa center si God so hindi nawawala ang mga good stuff. Si God talaga ang center,” she said.

The two were first linked back in 2011 after starring in the teleserye Walang Hanggan and in the film A Moment in Time a year after. Since then, they were spotted spending quality time together behind the cameras—including beach trips and birthday vacations.