Coco Martin Reveals He’s *Ready* To Settle Down Soon: ‘Nasa puso ko na yung right one’

If the nine-year-old rumors are true, then Coco Martin and Julia Montes are probably the most ~*low-key*~ couple in showbiz that we know. Opting out of all the hype and invasion of privacy commonly surrounding celeb couples, the rumored lovebirds seem better off keeping their romance out of the public eye, their major milestones included.

In a press conference for his new endorsement, Coco candidly revealed that he is *ready* to settle down, given that he was already able to fulfill his dream of giving his family a good life.

He started with opening up about how their family’s unprivileged status motivated him to work harder in life. "Sabi ko na mahirap nga po kasi na lumaki ka sa broken family. Pero, may advantage din po yun. Dahil lumaki ako sa broken family, ayoko mangyari sa buhay ko yun. Kaya sabi ko nga, kung naapektuhan man yung mga kapatid ko, hindi ko ginawang ano yun, kahinaan. Which is yun po yung nagpalakas po sa akin, para tumayo nang ganito, para lumaban.”

He added, "Ginawa ko po, talagang nagsumikap ako—kayod, kayod nang kayod nang kayod. Hanggang ngayon po, kagaya ng kinukuwento ko, ngayong maayos na po sila, anytime, anytime po, nakahanda po ako para sa sarili ko.”

That's when he admitted his future plans: "Kung naayos ko yung pamilya ko, handang-handa na rin po ako, magkakaroon po ako ng sarili kong pamilya."

Asked by the press if his *juicy* statement alludes to tying the knot with a particular someone (a.k.a. Julia), Coco replied meaningfully, "Nasa puso ko na yung right one." Kilig!

Further, he also shared that his future family’s house is already under construction! "Ngayon, wala na sila lahat (siblings) sa bahay, kami nalang po ng lola ko magkasama. Sabi ko, ‘Kailangang-kailangan ko na magpatayo ng bahay para sa magiging pamilya ko.' Kaya ngayon nagpapatayo ako ng bahay, sa tabi rin ng bahay ko, para na doon sa magiging pamilya ko."

In August last year, rumors of a possible engagement between Coco and Julia circulated after the actress was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger. Since then, netizens have studied the actress' sightings meticulously, with some even noticing a baby bump on one occasion. Neither had gone on record to confirm or deny anything, though.

