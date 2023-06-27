Coleen Garcia Reveals She Almost *Called Off* Her Wedding With Billy Crawford

It was in 2018 when longtime couple Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia tied the knot, four years after they confirmed their relationship on the noontime show It’s Showtime. However, did you know that their dreamy Balesin wedding almost didn’t push through?

“We almost called off the wedding at that time,” Coleen reveals in a recent interview. “I didn’t know if I wanted to push through with it or not. Sobrang magulo ang utak ko noon. But we got through the wedding, hindi kami sumuko, but almost. Malapit na.”

The actress admits that she questioned if it would be the right decision for her.

“I think that was also the time pumasok lahat ng challenges. You ask yourself, ‘Ano ba ‘tong papasukan ko? Tama ba ‘tong decision that we’re making?’ Doon pumasok lahat ng duda kapag naging reality na siya,” she says.

According to Coleen, however, Billy didn’t *allow* her to give up on their relationship.

“Billy never allowed me to. We’re into this together and we should take care of our relationship forever, so it never gets to a point where we have to walk away,” she says.

“It has been a rocky ride for us, from our party days to being in showbiz. We’ve been through a lot and we’ve grown so much together. Not even one time walking away became an option for Billy. That was what got me also to value commitment after we got married.”

Now that they’re five years into their marriage and are blessed with a little one named Amari, the actress reveals that she’s learned a lot about how relationships work.

“It just all boils down if the two of them are willing to work on their problems and if they are willing to compromise with each other,” she says. “So whatever it is that the couple is going through, from the smallest to the biggest, at the end of the day, you guys should be willing to work things through together. I’m blessed that we are still together.”

Well said, Coleen!