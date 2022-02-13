Coleen Garcia Shares 'Raw Reality' As She Nurses Amari: 'Oh, the things I do for this child'

Coleen Garcia just got real on the raw reality of nursing one-year-old Baby Amari in an Instagram post she shared on February 12.

The actress began her post by writing, "Raw reality. We have a bedtime routine that includes saying goodnight to everything in the house, during which Amari gets to pick a comfort item to bring to bed with him."

Coleen shared that Amari "nurses to sleep" while holding his comfort item. She shared, "It used to be rocks and small balls, one on each hand, but tonight, we have graduated to [a] full-sized basketball."

"Oh, the things I do for this child," she added. "@billycrawford came home to this. I thank God he doesn't look for them once he's asleep. At least not yet."

Coleen and her husband Billy Crawford welcomed Amari in September 2020 when the actress gave birth to her eldest child through water birth. Getting real about what the experience was like, Coleen and Billy described the moment as "very raw, vulnerable, and personal."