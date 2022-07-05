OMG, Cong Velasquez And Viy Cortez Just Welcomed Their First Baby

ICYMI, Cong Velasquez and Viy Cortez announced in December 2021 that they were expecting their first baby. On July 5, 2022, Viy Cortez’s VIYLine Media Group made the announcement about Viy’s successful delivery on Instagram and Facebook.

VIYLine Media Group shared a glimpse of the couple’s newborn baby, Zeus Emmanuel Cortez Velasquez, a.k.a “Kidlat.”

The company also shared a photo of Viy post-delivery with the caption, “SUCCESS! WELCOME TO THE WORLD KIDLAT! Congratulations kay Daddy Cong TV and Mommy Viy Cortez! Pawer sainyong dalawa!”

A few hours earlier, Viy took it to Instagram to share that she will soon be giving birth. “See you anak @zeusemmanuelvelasquez oras nalang ang hihintayin masisilayan ka na namin, babaguhin mo na ang buhay namin ng daddy mo iloveyou,” she wrote in the caption. As of writing, Cong and Viy have yet to officially introduce their baby on their official social media pages.

Congratulations, Cong and Viy! And welcome to the world, Baby Kidlat!

