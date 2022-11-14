Cristine Reyes Sparks Dating Rumors After Being *Spotted* At A LANY Concert With David Chua

New couple alert? You guuuys, social media is currently ablaze with speculations that Cristine Reyes is now dating actor-director David Chua, following a sighting of the two of them together at the VIP section of the LANY concert in Manila. They weren't really alone; they went to the show with their other celeb friends, including Devon Seron and Kat Galang, yet netizens couldn’t help but *ship* the two together. Kilig!

According to a report by The Philippine Star, a source “close to David” confirmed that the two stars are in a “getting to know each other” stage. They have yet to speak up about their dating status themselves, so it’s also possible that they’re spending time together in a platonic way. Although we have to admit, they make quite a good-looking pair! What do ya think?