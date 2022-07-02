Too Cute! Anne Curtis Shares A Video Of Dahlia Counting In Ilocano, French, And English

Kids are like sponges, they say, and Anne Curtis' daughter, Dahlia Heussaff, is proof of just how amazing children's learning capacity can be.

The actress recently took to social media to share an adorable video of Dahlia counting in not just one, but three languages!

"Another day, another tutu dress and some counting," Anne wrote in an IG post, where she shows Dahlia counting plastic toy gems. "Ay ipagpannakkel. Ay ayaten ka/Je t’aime/Mahal kita/I LOVE YOU!"

In the clip, Dahlia wears a yellow tutu and places the toys one by one on Anne's outstretched hand. Anne then prompts her to start counting in Ilocano, in French, and then in English, which Dahlia aced, of course! It's the cutest thing you'll see today.

No wonder Dahlia's multilingual; Anne's mom, Carmen, Ojales, hails from Pangasinan, and Anne's husband, content creator Erwan Heussaff, is half-French. We've also seen Dahlia and Erwan cooking together in French. Too cute!

