Kilig! David Licauco And Barbie Forteza Will Star In The *Remake* Of The 1991 Film ‘Maging Sino Ka Man’

#BarDa fans, we’ve got some *great* news for you!

Barbie Forteza and David Licauco are all set to star in an exciting new project as the two will be headlining a highly anticipated series: The 2023 remake of the classic 1991 film Maging Sino Ka Man.

“Maging Sino Ka Man look test today!” the actress announced on Twitter. “Soon on GMA Primetime.”

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ICYDK, Barbie and David first captured the hearts of Filipino viewers with their *exceptional* on-screen chemistry in the GMA teleserye Maria Clara at Ibarra. Their undeniable connection as the iconic characters Klay and Fidel paved the way for their love team’s rise to fame.

Of course, BarDa’s success in the series was undeniable, and their fans were left wanting more. No need to worry, though! The beloved duo is ready to take on a new challenge by stepping into the shoes of Carding and Monique, characters originally portrayed by Robin Padilla and Sharon Cuneta in the OG film.

Maging Sino Ka Man/Viva FilmS

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Maging Sino Ka Man is a timeless love story that has resonated with audiences throughout the years, and Barbie and David are tasked with ~*reimagining*~ this tale of romance and heartbreak for a new generation of viewers.

We can’t wait to feel kilig!