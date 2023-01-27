OMG! David Licauco Says He's Game To *Date* A Fan This Valentine's Day

There's no denying that David Licauco currently holds the title of being the Internet's Boyfriend™, thanks to his good looks, boyish charm, and captivating performance as Fidel in the viral historical fantasy series Maria Clara at Ibarra. He's been getting a lot of love from his fans, so the 28-year-old actor makes sure to reciprocate it by communicating with them, especially via Twitter.
Just recently, David held a quick Twitter Q&A where he answered a bunch of his fans' ~*burning*~ questions, from revealing what his favorite perfume is to giving helpful relationship and life advice! One question stood out, however, and it was from Twitter user @whois_amaya who bravely asked him if he'd be willing to date a fan this Valentine's Day.
"Why not?" he gamely answered. Nakapila na kami, LOL!
ICYDK, this isn't the first time David went above and beyond in fan service. Last 2018, he agreed to go on a fishball date with a fan after she messaged him on Instagram with a dare. In it, she stated that if she got 5,000 likes, shares, and comments on her Facebook post, David would have to go on a date with her. He upped the ante by raising it to 10,000, but they eventually reached a compromise of 8,000. Their date eventually ended up being featured on Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho after it became viral. Let our response be: Sana all!
Time to DM David, LOL!
