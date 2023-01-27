OMG! David Licauco Says He's Game To *Date* A Fan This Valentine's Day

There's no denying that David Licauco currently holds the title of being the Internet's Boyfriend™, thanks to his good looks, boyish charm, and captivating performance as Fidel in the viral historical fantasy series Maria Clara at Ibarra. He's been getting a lot of love from his fans, so the 28-year-old actor makes sure to reciprocate it by communicating with them, especially via Twitter.

Just recently, David held a quick Twitter Q&A where he answered a bunch of his fans' ~*burning*~ questions, from revealing what his favorite perfume is to giving helpful relationship and life advice! One question stood out, however, and it was from Twitter user @whois_amaya who bravely asked him if he'd be willing to date a fan this Valentine's Day.

"Why not?" he gamely answered. Nakapila na kami, LOL!

IMAGE Twitter/davidlicauco

ICYDK, this isn't the first time David went above and beyond in fan service. Last 2018, he agreed to go on a fishball date with a fan after she messaged him on Instagram with a dare. In it, she stated that if she got 5,000 likes, shares, and comments on her Facebook post, David would have to go on a date with her. He upped the ante by raising it to 10,000, but they eventually reached a compromise of 8,000. Their date eventually ended up being featured on Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho after it became viral. Let our response be: Sana all!

Time to DM David, LOL!

