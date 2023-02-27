David Licauco On His Resurfaced Tweets About Jose Rizal: 'Baka isipin nila, wala akong kwentang tao'

David Licauco catapulted into national stardom when he played the role of Fidel in the historical teleserye Maria Clara at Ibarra, which revolved around Jose Rizal’s works “Noli Me Tangere” and “El Filibusterismo.” While the show was applauded for its ~*commitment*~ to the national hero’s books, it wasn’t really the case for the actor, especially when netizens dug up old tweets about his ~disinterest~ in studying Rizal’s books.

Here’s a rewind: Right before Maria Clara at Ibarra’s final episode aired on GMA, the actor went viral on social media when his old tweets about Jose Rizal suddenly resurfaced. “Hassle joseriz… What do we care about Jose Rizal’s girls and vices!” David tweeted. “Studying Jose Rizal’s life for finals [tomorrow]… Anong makukuha ko dito?”

Twitter/davidlicauco

twitter/davidlicauco

Just recently, the actor *finally* addressed the matter in an interview. “Nagulat ako at natakot kasi baka mamaya, meron pang ibang tweets na mahalungkat ang mga fans,” says David. “Kasi as we know, yung Twitter before, yun yung mga nagra-rant ka. Sinasabi mo yung mga out-of-the-box na naiisip mo. So, sana wala naman.”

David reveals that he didn’t expect he would be a celebrity, so he never really thought too much about what he posted on social media. "Syempre, dati kasi hindi naman ako artista. Kumbaga, everything goes eh, di ba? So hindi ko naman yun dinelete, kaya medyo kinakabahan [ako]. Pero siguro naman maiintindihan nila yun kasi bata pa ako nun eh,” he says, admitting that he was *scared* that people would think negatively of him.

“Nung umpisa, kinabahan ako kasi baka isipin nila, parang wala akong kuwentang tao. But then, syempre that time, I was 17 years old or 16. And ayun, luckily hindi naman sila nag-react nang masama.”

instagram/davidlicauco

If there’s one thing we can take away from this, however, it’s the fact that David and his character’s love interest, Klay, definitely have one thing in common—and Maria Clara at Ibarra’s head writer thinks so, too! LOL!

twitter/SuziDoctolero



