David Licauco Thinks That Being 'Super Gwapo' Is Not A Sure Way To Showbiz Success

David Licauco is unquestionably the man of the hour. He has become one of the household names in the country, but it's not just because of his looks—at least that's what David thinks. For the up-and-coming actor, he attributes his stardom to the people watching and supporting him.

In his cover story interview with Preview.ph, David shared his views on the showbiz industry, which he has been working on for almost a decade. For him, hard work and visuals are sometimes not enough to completely achieve success as a celebrity.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Hindi siya like basketball na if you put in the hard work, or like, if you're tall, you can be successful," the actor stated.

Coming from someone who has really great visuals and an amazing physique, the 29-year-old actor strongly thinks that showbiz is not all about pretty looks, but more about how good of a reception you have with your audience.

"In showbiz kasi, even if you're super gwapo, or super ganda, it still depends on the people watching you—if they like you," he explained. "Then, the network naman 'yung kukuha sa'yo if they see na, 'Uy, gusto siya ng mga tao.'"

Now, David has proven that people do like him for his craft and his current stance in the industry. But he acknowledges the hard truth that, "The competition is stiff." His words give us a glimpse of how he has been trying to be on top of his game, no matter what.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Despite not initially seeing a successful future for himself in the acting spectrum, David is now determined to thrive harder than ever, for the people who have given him their support. He declared that as long as people still like him, he's putting his best foot forward in every project.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The breakthrough leading man eyes to keep his steady yet growing momentum for the longest time possible for him. "I really wanna be successful in everything that I do. I still wanna be good. I still want to get all the awards... to show that, if possible, I can [achieve those things], you know?" David wholeheartedly said.

"Showbiz is not easy. It’s a taxing job and a tedious environment. It's art. It's work, and I need to learn every day...And [kailangan kong] galingan to the best of my abilities na maging successful dito (showbiz)," David added.