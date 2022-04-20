Wow, DAWN Reveals He Spent *Half* His Money On HyunA's Engagement Ring

DAWN is spilling the tea on how much he actually spent on the engagement rings he had custom made for him and his fiancée HyunA.

The two appeared as guests in comedian Lee Yong Jin's Youtube channel and talked about the story behind their *unique* opal rings.

DAWN revealed, "These are customized rings. I got hers and mine made. I actually spent 50 percent of the money in my bank account on the rings."

The designer of the rings, Diligems, previously shared in an Instagram post that the pair of rings cost "a year's rent."

"The rings are made of white gold with opals as their main stones and seven diamonds of different shapes and colors. DAWN came to the studio to discuss the design for over a month and even chose the opals and diamonds himself. To be frank, the cost of their rings paid for my year’s rent. #loveisntcheap."

DAWN and HyunA revealed their engagement in February 2022. DAWN posted a video of the two wearing the rings with the caption, "Marry me." HyunA reposted the video and wrote: "Of course, it's a yes."

The couple started dating in 2016 and went public two years after.