DAY6's Wonpil and Block B's P.O Enlist In The Military And We Are Crying

It's a sad day for MyDays and BBCs. DAY6's Wonpil and Block B's P.O are the latest K-pop idols to enlist in the military.

Wonpil shared photos of himself enlisting on DAY6's official instagram page with the caption, "We will bravely overcome the hiatus. That’s MyDays and Wonpil, right? I’ll be back."

Continue reading below ↓

He also shared one *last* walk with fans before entering the military base through a V Live.

As the last member of DAY6 to enlist, Wonpil previously revealed that it was his choice to join the military early to shorten the hiatus of the group: "I ended up enlisting in the Navy because I wanted to match up my service time with the other members."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He added, "Please don’t go. I really hope you will all still be here, exactly as you are now."

On the other hand, P.O enlisted in the Marine Corps today, March 28. Staff members shared photos of the idol with a buzz cut on his Instagram.

"Come back safely, our Ji Hoon (P.O’s real name)," the caption read.

Continue reading below ↓

In an interview with GQ Korea, P.O positively talked about his enlistment, saying, "Will a person like me change if I live a slightly hard life for a year and a half? I think not. When I'm discharged, I'll be back."

"When in my life would I ever have an experience like this? If you look at your whole life, it's only a very small part, a year and a half," he added.

We wish both of them a safe service.