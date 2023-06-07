Aww, Deanna Wong Just Celebrated Her 1st Anniversary With Her Fellow Athlete GF

Happy anniversary, Deanna Wong and Ivy Lacsina! The happy couple celebrated their one-year anniversary and posted some ~very~ adorable pics of their date night on Instagram, delighting their sports fans. After all, there’s nothing quite like marking a monumental occasion with a romantic IG post dedicated to your S.O.

Deanna posted a carousel of lovey-dovey pics, including a snapshot of her anniversary surprise for her sweetheart. “Year 1,” she wrote. Aww!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deanna Wong (@deannawongst)

ICYDK, Ivy is a volleyball player like Deanna and has played for NU Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP. Last March, she had the sweetest message for her girlfriend, who was previously under fire for an alleged snubbing incident with fans. “Proud of you, on and off the court. Regardless of what other people say, I know you. I know how kind and trying. Just don't give up. I admire you in every way. Continue your dream for your family! I’m just here to support. I love you so much, adi!”

Aww. Stay strong, you two!