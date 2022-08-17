Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

Denise Laurel On Why She Chooses To Be Single: ‘Ayoko na ng sakit ng ulo'

The actress says she's more focused on taking care of her 11-year-old son while having fun.
by Yssa Cardona | 5 hours ago
Denise Laurel Shares Why She Chooses To Be Single
PHOTO: Instagram/d_laurel
Featured

While Denise Laurel has had her fair share of dating troubles, she’s currently enjoying the *joys* of being single. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she doesn’t see herself getting into a relationship anytime soon.

“Right now I love being by myself. Less stress, less hassle, less worrying about juggling so much of my time,” she shares. “[I’m] really enjoying every bit of my creativity na petiks lang ako sa time ko.”

Denise LaurelInstagram/d_laurel
Continue reading below ↓

Denise also enjoys being a single mom to her 11-year-old son Alejandro and creating content for her newest YouTube series, Dee’s Room, where she features local celebrities and artists.

“I can go with my own flow, I can take care of my son the way I want to, I can be myself without any judgment. I’m so happy just being single, ayoko na ng sakit ng ulo!

Denise LaurelInstagram/d_laurel
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Denise LaurelInstagram/d_laurel

Though she’s not currently in a relationship, Denise shared that she has learned so much about ~*love*~.

“Respect and trust are very precious so you value and appreciate them when they're given to you. You only live once and you are only young this once, you are only gonna be yourself this once. Where you are right now is where you are supposed to be, so make the most out of it."

Continue reading below ↓

Well said, Denise!

MORE FROM COSMO:

Denise Laurel Recalls Being Bullied Because Of This Facial Feature

You Have To Watch Denise Laurel's 'Valentina' Audition

Denise Laurel Is Proud Of Her 'Tiger Stripes'

Read more stories about
EXPLORE COSMO
topicSkincaretopicCamille CotopicK-dramatopicMorenatopicCelebstopicBikinis