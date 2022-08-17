Denise Laurel On Why She Chooses To Be Single: ‘Ayoko na ng sakit ng ulo'

While Denise Laurel has had her fair share of dating troubles, she’s currently enjoying the *joys* of being single. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she doesn’t see herself getting into a relationship anytime soon.

“Right now I love being by myself. Less stress, less hassle, less worrying about juggling so much of my time,” she shares. “[I’m] really enjoying every bit of my creativity na petiks lang ako sa time ko.”

Denise also enjoys being a single mom to her 11-year-old son Alejandro and creating content for her newest YouTube series, Dee’s Room, where she features local celebrities and artists.

“I can go with my own flow, I can take care of my son the way I want to, I can be myself without any judgment. I’m so happy just being single, ayoko na ng sakit ng ulo!”

Though she’s not currently in a relationship, Denise shared that she has learned so much about ~*love*~.

“Respect and trust are very precious so you value and appreciate them when they're given to you. You only live once and you are only young this once, you are only gonna be yourself this once. Where you are right now is where you are supposed to be, so make the most out of it."

Well said, Denise!

