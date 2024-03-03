Netizens Had The *Funniest* Reactions To Dennis Trillo's TikTok Using Manny Pacquiao Filter

When you’re a parent, it is said that you learn to not take yourself too seriously. At least that’s what we’re telling ourselves as Dennis Trillo seems to have a little too much fun with the filters on TikTok.

Dennis Trillo Goes Viral On TikTok With Daughter Dylan

Dennis Tries The Fiter On Himself First

On February 28, Dennis posted on TikTok a short clip of him using the “Manny Pacman Pacquiao” filter. He then used an original sound from user @jovellgodoy. The sound references a lyric from Manny Pacquiao's song Para Sayo ang Laban Na 'To.

As of writing, the post has reached around 454,800 views and counting with 18,000 likes. Comments below the post are nothing short of funny.

Some are asking Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis' wife to intervene. LOL!

Others expressed concern over baby Dylan.

Some asked if this is what to expect from Dennis on TikTok from now on.

On the other hand, some followers were so amused they admitted that they could not help but hit the "Follow" button.

Dennis Tries The Filter A Second Time, Gets Even More Views

It seems that the netizens' reactions encouraged Dennis more than deterred him. A day after his first post, he took to TikTok once again. This time, he used the filter on baby Dylan.

This post turned out to be the bigger hit. As of writing, it has amassed 6.5 million views with 420,000 + likes and 9,700+ shares.

One netizen said that at least Dennis was cute, implying why he could get away with these antics. The comment merited a reply from Dennis himself!

The next comments are still asking for Jennylyn's help, from turning off the home Wi-Fi to taking away Dennis' phone completely.

Dennis In His TikToker Era

This isn't the first time that Dennis used TikTok to relish his funny side. He seems to like using random filters.

Keep these posts coming, Dennis. We love this side of you!