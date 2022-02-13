Diego Loyzaga Says He And Barbie Imperial Are On 'Talking Terms'

Diego Loyzaga has opened up about how things are between him and his ex-girlfriend, Barbie Imperial.

Speaking to PhilStar, the actor said he's enjoying his vacation in the US, where he's currently staying at the moment. Diego's trip was a spur-of-the-moment decision, wherein he bought the plane ticket just a day before leaving. It's not clear when he intends to go back to the Philippines.

Coincidentally, Diego had just spoken to Barbie right before the interview.

"I just got off the phone with Barbie actually," he shared. "We’re okay; we’re on talking terms."

Diego added that they remain civil and don't harbor any ill feelings toward each other. He also values the close bond he established with Barbie's family throughout their relationship.

"Hindi naman kami naghiwalay ng magkagalit sa isa’t-isa," he clarified. "We had our time. We loved each other. And there are just some things people don’t agree on or understand."

"Alam mo, yung pamilya ni Barbie at si Barbie naging parte ng buhay ko, buhay ng pamilya ko."

Diego admitted that miscommunication was a key factor that led to their breakup and that rumors also complicated things. He does, however, acknowledge that he also had his share of shortcomings.

"I don’t want to make it any more difficult. Why can’t we just be adults about it? So we’re trying. But it doesn’t help when everybody around is making kung anu-anong kuwento."

"I am not perfect, to be honest. I just wish her the best and her family the best. Minahal ko silang lahat."

