You Guys, The Official Teaser Trailer For Nadine Lustre And Diego Loyzaga's Upcoming Film 'Greed' Is Here

We can't wait to watch Nadine Lustre's comeback film Greed, but in the meantime, we're treated to the film's official trailer which was shared by director Yam Laranas!

The 45-second official teaser, which was dropped on February 9, gives us a peek at what to expect from the upcoming movie that also stars Diego Loyzaga and Epy Quizon.

The teaser trailer shows a couple living quietly by the countryside as they try their luck in the lottery and they end up winning. The last seconds of the teaser shows off Nadine's acting chops as she's drenched in blood and laughs hysterically.

According to Viva Films, the film's plotline tells the story of a couple who find out they win the lottery and plan to make a quiet exit from their sleepy town. However, things don't go as planned.

Nadine previously said of the film, "It's very nerve-wracking. It's the kind of film that lives rent-free in your head."

Greed will officially drop on Viva Films' streaming platform, Vivamax on April 8, and the suspense-thriller marks Nadine's first movie in three years. She last appeared in the film Indak in 2019 starring alongside Sam Concepcion.