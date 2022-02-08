Diego Loyzaga Says His U.S. Vacation Was 'So Therapeutic'

It looks like Diego Loyzaga enjoyed his recent trip to the U.S.

Speaking to reporters, the actor said the vacation allowed him to resolve some questions he had on his mind.

"I always believe that when we take time off, you answer a lot of questions that you don’t get from certain people or certain situations," Diego said.

"Honestly, I haven’t been alone the entire time, obviously," he added. "It’s so therapeutic. Just driving on the road late at night and flying from place to place."

When asked what he particularly discovered about himself during his holiday, Diego said he'd like to keep it to himself. He also said it was good that he got a new perspective on things, although he didn't elaborate as to what he was going through at the time.

"Being far away from my situation, seeing it in a different way, it just gives so much more color to what’s happening and it’s nice," Diego noted.

Talking about his cheating character in the Vivamax movie The Wife, Diego said one should "always choose love."

"Love with everything you have," he remarked. "The time you’re given to love someone is never guaranteed. Tomorrow is not assured, nothing is assured. Yung taong mahal mo ngayon, mahalin mo sila. Always choose love."

When Diego and his co-stars were asked if they'd personally be willing to be friends with their exes, Diego said it's okay for one's "personal growth or mental health", so long as it's not intended to "rekindle the fire." If they were in a new relationship, however, they should first consider their partner's feelings.

In an interview with ABS-CBN's MJ Felipe, Barbie Imperial confirmed that she and Diego had already broken up. Although she did not divulge the reason behind their breakup, she did say they it had been on good terms. It's not clear when exactly they broke up, but Diego even prepared a surprise for Barbie on their first anniversary in December 2021.

Netizens speculated that Diego and Barbie had gone their separate ways when he suddenly flew to the U.S. without Barbie in early January. He said he had booked his flight just a day before he left and that it was an "unplanned" trip. He also added that Barbie does not have a blue passport, so she couldn't accompany him even if she wanted to.

