OMG, Barbie Imperial Confirms Breakup With Diego Loyzaga

After one year of being together, Barbie Imperial and Diego Loyzaga have officially called it quits.

Barbie, who's starring in the upcoming series The Goodbye Girl, confirmed the news to ABS-CBN's MJ Felipe. The actress did not elaborate on the reason for the breakup but she said that they split up on good terms.

In the interview, MJ asked Barbie what important lessons in love she's learned. The actress said, "Natutunan ko na baka kaya pauli-ulit na nangyayari sa akin 'to kasi hindi ko minamahal yung sarili ko. Kasi it's like all the same stories each boyfriend, so for me, parang what if ibahin ko ngayon? Sarili ko naman ang mahalin ko?"

News of the couple's split first emerged when Diego went to the U.S. alone without Barbie. The actor said that the trip was a decision he made on a whim. "I came here all of a sudden and it wasn't planned. I booked my flight a day before I left," Diego said.

The news of Diego's supposed solo trip to the U.S. was the topic of conversation in Ogie Diaz's vlog since the couple has not posted photos of each other on social media. The entertainment reporter said, "Ito lang po yung nasagap natin ano, na yung dalawa raw e wala na. Totoo ba? Ito ay tinatanong ko, ah. Kasi meron lang pong nagparating sa akin na sinao Diego at Barbie, ang kanilang relasyon, kung saan na napunta.. Ang sabi lang sa akin, ah, waley na raw."

Barbie and Diego first confirmed their relationship in January 2021 while on a trip to Bohol. At the time, Barbie said, "Totally unexpected to fall for someone I thought I'd be just friends with forever but I'm really happy to have found both love and friendship with this one."