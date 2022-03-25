Dimples Romana On Her Third Pregnancy: 'It still terrifies me and excites me all at the same time'

Actress and mom-to-be Dimples Romana just dropped a new set of maternity photos on March 24 and they're gorgeous!

The new set of photos that Dimples shared on Instagram is the second set of four concept maternity photos shot by Shaira Luna. On March 20, Dimples shared the first set of her photos which had an "air" theme.

This time, the actress shared photos that had the concept of "fire". Dimples wrote on Instagram, "She is NOT fragile like a flower, she is fragile like a bomb."

Talking about her third pregnancy, Dimples said that the new baby on the way signaled "many new beginnings and ends for me as a woman."

She added, "Scary as FIRE may seem to most of us, just like any pregnancy, it is also quite liberating. In love, we always say to keep the fire burning. In personal progress, we always say to keep the flame bright and alive."

Dimples also said in her post that her new journey in motherhood has taught her several things: "To EMBRACE the FIRE and LIGHT inside of me."

While Dimples is no stranger to motherhood having raised her two kids, 17-year-old Callie and 7-year-old Alonzo Romeo with husband Boyet Ahmee, she said that her third pregnancy journey "still terrifies me and excites me all at the same time."

Expressing her excitement to meet her baby whom she refers to as Baby E, the actress also revealed that she's set to give birth in three months.

Ending her post, Dimples wrote, "You have ignited emotions of growth, self-preservation, love, and courage in me. With your coming baby E, mommy is RENEWED."

Dimples broke the news of her third pregnancy on March 18 during a live online event for a beauty brand. She said, "It's a great way to begin another journey as a mom! I'm the only mom I know who has a college student, a 7-year-old, and a [incoming] newborn. Imagine, every decade ako nanganganak! Sobrang excited ko."