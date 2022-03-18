At 37, Dimples Romana Reveals That She’s Pregnant With 3rd Child

Dimples Romana has some big news to share: She’s pregnant!

Aside from her numerous entrepreneurial ventures, showbiz engagements, and hectic schooling schedule, the 37-year-old actress is adding yet another role to her current bio: mom-to-be.

Dimples revealed the wonderful news in a live online event featuring her endorsement of beauty brand Fortima. “My husband and I are expecting baby no. 3,” she tells the press, teary-eyed while showing off her baby bump.

Continue reading below ↓

Dimples has been married for nearly two decades now to husband Boyet Ahmee. They share two kids together: 18-year-old Callie and 7-year-old Alonzo Romeo.

“First time ko to go out there and say we’re now a family of five. I’m very happy now about where we are. I feel contentment in my heart,” she says of the milestone.

Expressing her gratitude for their new chapter, she adds, “It’s a great way to begin another journey as a mom! I’m the only mom I know who has a college student, a 7-year old, and an [incoming] newborn. Imagine, every decade ako nanganganak! Sobrang excited ko.”

We're so happy for you, Dimples. Congratulations!

READ MORE FROM COSMO:

At 37, Dimples Romana Goes Back to School and Enrolls at New York University

Dimples Romana Had The Sweetest Message For Her Husband On Their 20th Anniversary

Dimples Romana Opens Up About Being A Working Student: 'I was the breadwinner at the age of 12'