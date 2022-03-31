Dimples Romana Is One Supportive Mom As She Sends Off Her Daughter Callie To Study In Australia

Dimples Romana's daughter Callie Ahmee is all grown up and ready to pursue her dreams.

The actress recently took to IG to share a photo with her daughter as she officially sent her off to study aviation in Australia.

"Today, we officially take the training wheels off," Dimples wrote in her post. "Today, anak, I give you love that sets you free; a kind of love that lets you be. Today, you get to be on your own, Ate. I am beyond thrilled to watch you show everyone just what makes a Romana-Ahmee woman special."

"Take the first few steps with extra care, Ate," Dimples added. "You got this!"

Continue reading below ↓



Aww. Eighteen-year-old Callie is Dimples' eldest child with her non-showbiz husband, Boyet Ahmee.

In a separate post, Dimples shared photos of Callie arriving in Gold Coast, Australia.

"Live life for me, will ya?" Dimples said. "I can't wait to hear all about your adventures and misadventures."



Best of luck with your studies, Callie!

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE ON DIMPLES ROMANA:

You Guys, Dimples Romana Is Expecting A Baby Boy!

Dimples Romana Proudly Shows Off Her *Straight A* Grades From New York University

Dimples Romana Pens An Empowering Message For Fellow Mom-To-Be Angelica Panganiban