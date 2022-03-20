Dimples Romana Pens An Empowering Message For Fellow Mom-To-Be Angelica Panganiban

We love how Dimples Romana is one supportive friend! The Kadenang Ginto actress was ecstatic following the news of Angelica Panganiban's pregnancy announcement on March 20, and Dimples took to social media to write Angelica an empowering message of women supporting other women.

On Instagram, Dimples shared a photo from February when she got together for a mini-reunion with celeb friends Angelica, Bea Alonzo, Anne Curtis, and Angel Locsin.

Dimples wrote, "When women celebrate each other's joy! Women supporting women. Ganoon naman dapat, 'di ba?"

"Belly bump to another gorgeous friend momma of ours @iamangelicap. Congratulations, mars and @gregg_homan."

Commenting on Angelica’s announcement, Dimples said, "Nakaka-happy ang belly reveal ninyo! So much love for these ladies!"

Dimples also gave a shout-out to Angel and Neil Arce for graciously hosting the celebration at their house.

This past week, Dimples herself made some pretty huge news when she announced that she and her husband Boyet Ahmee are expecting their third child. Talking about becoming a mom-to-be, Dimples said, "I am now officially a mom of three unique children born from three different decades. How amazing it is to experience motherhood, raising a daughter in college, a son, and in a few months, a newborn. I’m excited to take on the challenge."