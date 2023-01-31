OMG! Dina Bonnevie Confirms That She Called Out Alex Gonzaga For Alleged Tardiness On Set

Dina Bonnevie is finally breaking her silence on the longstanding controversy surrounding her and Alex Gonzaga. ICYDK, whispers of a possible rift between the former co-stars started when an old interview of the veteran actress resurfaced, detailing how she confronted one fellow actress years ago for alleged tardiness. Even though she didn’t mention any names, netizens were quick to relate the story to Alex, who spoke up about a seemingly similar encounter in her podcast.

In an exclusive interview with Boy Abunda, Dina put the rumors to an end. “Yes, it was Alex Gonzaga,” she confirmed. “But that happened 12 years ago. We were doing a teleserye then, and it didn’t come without reason.”

She cleared that she only confronted Alex because of her repeated tardiness. “I mean, we were working together kaya lang kasi it didn’t only happen once, twice, thrice. Hindi lang naman ako. So napag-usapan na ako yung spokesperson. We were all together, and nobody had the audacity to come up to her and talk to her. So okay, ako ang magiging spokesperson.”

Contrary to what Alex said in her podcast, Dina said that she didn’t shout at the actress. “So hindi rin totoo na pinagsigawan ko mula ulo hanggang paa kasi yung shooting namin nasa may simbahan. There was a chapel there somewhere in Antipolo, and then may parang rotonda dito. So that morning, late na naman siya so nagpipigil na kami. Umuusok na sila. ‘I’m gonna walk out in this set if you dont tell her off. Di ko na kaya.’ Ganyan ganyan.”

She narrated, “So ako, sige ako lang naman may lakas ng loob. Hanggang lunch break, umalis na naman siya. Pag alis niya basa yung buhok, walang makeup. So we had to wait na naman for another three hours para makapag-tape. Syempre kumukulo na yung dugo ng lahat.”

She took advantage of their scene together to finally call out the actress for her behavior. “Ako naman sabi ko kasi may eksena siya parang iiyak siya. Eh mommy niya ko, di sya naka-iyak. Sabi ko, ‘Alex, you know why you can’t cry? It’s because you are not in touch with your emotions. You’re very indifferent to your coworkers. Honestly, I wanna talk to you. Kase, we don’t like what you’re doing that you’re always late.’”

“Eh marami akong ganap eh” was Alex’s reply to Dina. “Sabi ko, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute, I’m trying to talk to you nicely. Sabi niya, ‘Eh hindi eh, di niyo nakikita yung side ko.’ Sabi ko, ‘Hindi pa pinapanganak ang babastos saken please kinakausap kita ng maayos. If you wanna stay long in this business, you cannot last if ganyan attitude mo. Na palagi kang late, dito ka pa maliligo sa set and you know you cannot even memorize your lines, di ka makaiyak.’”

She also added that Alex would even get mad at Nadine Lustre, who played the role of her younger sister on the show. “Nagagalit siya kay Nadine kung nauunang umiyak si Nadine. Eh eksena daw nya yun.

“Anyway long story short, sabi ko ‘I’m not talking to you because I want to put you down. I want you to succeed in your career, I want you to be great. Granting na galing ka sa trabaho, you made a commitment to come early.’ And it only didn’t happen once (tardiness). Ang daming beses.”

