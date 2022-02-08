Dionne Monsanto Shows Off Her Baby Bump At 29 Weeks

Dionne Monsanto is glowing.

The actress and former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate took to IG to share an update on her pregnancy so far.

"Hospital, but make it fashion," Dionne wrote in her post, featuring a photo of her showing off her baby bump at 29 weeks.



Dionne first revealed in December 2021 that she and her husband, Ryan Stalder, are having their first baby. The announcement coincided with her 36th birthday.

The expectant mom also previously shared the changes in her life, from moving to a different country in 2020, getting engaged, and tying the knot with Ryan in March 2021.



While Dionne and Ryan have known each other since her PBB days in 2007, they only started dating in 2018.

Ryan is a businessman based in Switzerland who owns a resort and restaurant in Siargao. He and Dionne had to endure a long-distance relationship because of the pandemic, but reunited in 2021 when Dionne flew to Europe.

