Dominic Roque Sets The Record Straight On His Rumored *Engagement* To Bea Alonzo

Dominic Roque has set the record straight about rumors that he and Bea Alonzo are already *engaged.*

Dominic recently posted sweet beach pics with Bea, and fans speculated they were engagement photos. As it turns out, it was actually a throwback post from a past Amanpulo trip. It looked every inch a romantic setting for a proposal, from the flowers to the candlelit tables.

If you check their IGs, Dominic and Bea both uploaded beach photos sometime in February 2021, though it was just Dominic who geotagged Amanpulo.

"Paraiso with you," read Dominic's caption.

"Actually, mukhang engagement talaga," Dominic agreed in an interview with entertainment journalist MJ Marfori. "Pero it was 2021 pa, yung picture namin na 'yon.

Late post lang."

"Pero that doesn’t mean [we] were engaged in 2021," Bea clarified. "Yes. We’re not engaged."

While the lovebirds aren't exactly engaged yet, it's definitely in the plans. OMG!

Mj asked, "So ano yung next question? The next question is, 'Will [the engagement] be next?'"

Dominic replied, "Yeah, it will. It will be next. Soon."

It was in July 2021 when Dominic and Bea went *IG official* while enjoying a vacation in the US. The two had been rumored to be dating as far back as 2019.

