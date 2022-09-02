Yikes! Vice Ganda Slams *Fake News* Claiming He Had A Feud With Marian Rivera

Article Summary `

Fact: Vice Ganda does not and will not tolerate fake news.

As one of Preview's 50 Most Influential awardees, Vice was ~delighted~ when she crossed paths with Kapuso primetime queen and fellow awardee Marian Rivera during the Preview Ball 2022, which happened last August 31. The pair was clearly ecstatic about their meetup and even had their pictures taken together!

A couple of news outlets reported about their ~adorable interaction~, but the inaccuracy of the reporting in TV5’s morning show Frontline Sa Umaga didn't escape Vice's notice.

In the video, news anchor Gretchen Ho notably said that a "conflict" between the two stars has seemingly ended, as they were seen getting along at the party. “[Mukhang tapos na ang] isyung iringan nila Vice Ganda at Marian Rivera, spotted kasing sweet na sweet ang dalawa sa isang party,” she announced, before passing it on to reporter MJ Marfori for details. It reported that Vice and Marian’s alleged conflict started when the It's Showtime host criticized the actress’ grammar in the past.

Appalled, Vice took to Twitter to slam the erroneous reporting. He noted how it was baseless and called it “mema” and “pauso.” “Ha??????!!!!!!!!!!! San galing ang balitang 'to?????? Nagka-issue kami? Iringan??!!!!! Pauso! Yuck! Super yuck! Mema???!!!” he tweeted. To which, Gretchen politely replied: “Hi Vice, will investigate and send this to our producers.”

Retweeting Gretchen's response, MJ also clarified that it wasn't her story. She added a laughing emoji to her tweet, which didn't seem to sit well with Vice. “Hindi ko trip ang emoji mo. May nag joke po ba?” he asked, retweeting MJ's original post.

While MJ quickly apologized, Vice simply responded with laughing emojis.

In another tweet, Vice further expressed her dismay over fake news.

