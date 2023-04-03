Sorry, no results were found for
Wow! Donna Cruz and Her Daughter *Totally* Look Like Twins

by Em Enriquez for Preview.ph | 2 days ago
donna cruz lookalike
PHOTO: Instagram/donnacruzofficial
Featured

'90s OPM icon Donna Cruz took to Instagram to share a snap of her and her daughter Belle's matching haircuts. Both gals had a salon day and opted for short bobs with a bit of fringe. We bet you'll have to do a double-take upon seeing the photo given their striking resemblance to one another!

LOOK: Donna Cruz and Her Daughter Looking Like Twins

donna cruz and daughter belle
PHOTO BY Instagram/donnacruzofficial

Donna's celebrity friends Karylle and Christine Babao dropped some hearts at the sweet mother-daughter moment, with the latter commenting, "Grabe hindi ka tumatanda at all!"

donna cruz and daughter belle
PHOTO BY Instagram/donnacruzofficial
Netizens chimed in and expressed how Belle is practically a "carbon copy" of her mom. Both such pretty ladies, for sure!

donna cruz and daughter belle
PHOTO BY Instagram/donnacruzofficial
donna cruz and daughter belle
PHOTO BY Instagram/donnacruzofficial

Several others couldn't help but call the two twins. We guess the apple really doesn't fall far from the tree!

donna cruz and daughter belle
PHOTO BY Instagram/donnacruzofficial
donna cruz and daughter belle
PHOTO BY Instagram/donnacruzofficial
donna cruz and daughter belle
PHOTO BY Instagram/donnacruzofficial

You both look great, Donna and Belle!

