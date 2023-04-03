Wow! Donna Cruz and Her Daughter *Totally* Look Like Twins

'90s OPM icon Donna Cruz took to Instagram to share a snap of her and her daughter Belle's matching haircuts. Both gals had a salon day and opted for short bobs with a bit of fringe. We bet you'll have to do a double-take upon seeing the photo given their striking resemblance to one another!

LOOK: Donna Cruz and Her Daughter Looking Like Twins

Donna's celebrity friends Karylle and Christine Babao dropped some hearts at the sweet mother-daughter moment, with the latter commenting, "Grabe hindi ka tumatanda at all!"

Netizens chimed in and expressed how Belle is practically a "carbon copy" of her mom. Both such pretty ladies, for sure!

Several others couldn't help but call the two twins. We guess the apple really doesn't fall far from the tree!

You both look great, Donna and Belle!