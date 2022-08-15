Donnalyn Bartolome On Her Childhood: 'Walang wala ka pa, pero kasama mo yung mga taong mahal ka'

Social media maven Donnalyn Bartolome shared snippets from her 28th birthday bash on her YouTube channel. She celebrated her birthday salubong with roadside karaoke, street food, and *classic* Filipino games like the pabitin. Several of her celebrity friends were spotted at the party as well, including Zeinab Harake, Paul Salas, Mikee Quintos, and Awra Briguela!

Donnalyn rented a jeepney to bring her guests to the venue, and she couldn’t help but reminisce about the time when she needed to leave home for her career.

“May time sa buhay ko na umalis ako sa amin. Gusto ko i-pursue yung singing career ko, yung pag-aartista ko,” the 28-year-old shares. “May mga naranasan akong sobrang hirap para payagan akong gawin to. Kailangan ko talaga patunayan sa mga magulang ko nung time na yun na tama tong choice ko.”

Youtube/Donnalyn

Continue reading below ↓

She also looked back on her childhood when roadside karaoke, street food, and classic Filipino games were once part of her daily life. “Na-experience ko yung mga bagay na ‘to, and isa siya sa mga memorable sakin. Nung mga time na walang wala ka pa, pero kasama mo yung mga taong masarap kasama, mahal ka, yung mga totoo sayo.”

Youtube/Donnalyn

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Of course, the internet personality did not forget to express her appreciation for her mom through her heartfelt speech. “This is your day more than mine because I wouldn’t be alive without you. Wala akong ipagdiriwang na kaarawan kung hindi dahil sa'yo."

Youtube/Donnalyn

With a successful music career and more than nine million YouTube subscribers under her belt, she has surely come a long way. Happy birthday, Donna!

Continue reading below ↓

MORE ABOUT DONNALYN BARTOLOME:

Oh No! Donnalyn Bartolome Says A Fellow YouTuber Swindled Her Out Of P1 Million

Donnalyn Bartolome Apologizes After Being Slammed For Her Baby-Themed Birthday Shoot

Donnalyn Bartolome Plants More Than 1,000 Bamboo Trees In Rizal For Flood Prevention