Donnalyn Bartolome *Defends* Controversial Post About ‘Toxic Positivity’: ‘Naranasan kong walang trabaho’

Just four days into the new year, vlogger and social media influencer Donnalyn Bartolome found herself in hot water when she was called out by netizens for her viral Facebook post questioning why people are "sad" to be going back to work. According to her, "Dapat mas masaya ka kasi may chance ka na pagandahin buhay mo at ng pamilya [mo]."

Netizens called out the vlogger for being ~out of touch~ and advised her to check her privilege. On January 5, however, Donnalyn took to Facebook to defend her controversial post.

"I’m posting to let you know that yung positivity na yun hindi nanggaling sa privilege, matter of fact, it came from experience. Hindi lang talaga ako pala-share ng hirap kasi lagi kong iniisip na baka lalo akong makabigat sa buhay niyo. Mali pala yun, okay din pala na minsan malaman ng mga tao yung hirap mo at hindi lang yung success mo," she wrote.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Sa lahat ng nasaktan, gusto ko malaman mo pinagdaanan ko din mga sinasabi niyo, God knows. Nag-collect ako ng pictures. Dumating ako sa point na lumuluhod ako nagmamakaawa kay God para may makain the next day, pambayad sa tuition, sa bahay, bills.

"Kaya when it was time for me to work, nung tinuruan akong tumayo sa sarili kong paa nang walang tulong, pag may struggles, ang hirap magreklamo. Nahihiya ako sa pinanggalingan ng lolo ko, ng mommy ko, ng dad ko. Hindi ko pinagsisisihan na kinapitan ko yun. It’s what got me to where I am," she continued, sharing photos of her when she was still struggling to make ends meet.

watch now

Facebook/Donnalyn

The vlogger proceeded to apologize for her wrong *choice of words* and said that she hopes her followers will get to know her more through her message.

"I admitted [na] mali ang choice of words ko. And I’m only sharing these experiences in hopes to show sincerity of me admitting that error and not just to save face, kasi like all of you, may pinagdaanan din ako so last thing I’d want to do is hurt any of you. Madali mag-sorry pero how do you know the person really meant no harm? Pag nakilala mo siyang konti. That is the purpose of this post."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In 2022, Donnalyn was also under fire for "using poverty as a theme" during her "Kanto-themed" birthday party, which she said was just a way for her to "honor" her humble beginnings.

READ MORE HERE:

Donnalyn Bartolome On Her Childhood: 'Walang wala ka pa, pero kasama mo yung mga taong mahal ka'

Donnalyn Bartolome Apologizes After Being Slammed For Her Baby-Themed Birthday Shoot

Donnalyn Bartolome To Critics Of Her 'Kanto' Birthday Party: 'Nagpakatotoo lang ako'