Donny Pangilinan Shares A *Sneak Peek* Of His Future Home

Donny Pangilinan just shared a milestone in his life: He's currently having his future home constructed!

The He's Into Her star took to social media on September 6, Tuesday, to give a sneak peek of the house's progress.

"Almost there!! #casadonato," Donny wrote in an IG post, where he posed at his home's construction site. Is that the second floor already? Wow!

Celebs such as Bianca Gonzalez, Gab Valenciano, and Gary Valenciano took to the comments section to share their messages of support and congratulations.

"Amazing, congratulations!!" Bianca told the actor.

Gary, meanwhile, told Donny, "Happy for you, Donny."

"Proud of you, cuz," Gab wrote. ICYDK, Donny and Gab are cousins since Gab's mom, Angeli Pangilinan, and Donny's dad, motivational speaker Anthony Pangilinan, are siblings.

Things are definitely looking up for Donny, with the success of He's Into Her, in which he starred with Belle Mariano. Congrats on your future home, Donny!

